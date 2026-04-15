A woman named Hafsath died after a speeding car driving on the wrong side crashed into her scooter in Koduvally, Kozhikode, on Wednesday afternoon. The impact split her scooter into two. She was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The car was coming from opposite direction when the fatal collision occurred.

A woman has tragically died after a car rammed into her scooter in Koduvally, Kozhikode Kerala. The accident took place at Kacheri Mukku in Kizhakkoth around 2:30 PM.

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Victim was from Mariveettil Thazham

The victim has been identified as Hafsath, a resident of Mariveettil Thazham from the Parayarukandi family. Reports say Hafsath was riding her scooter from Elettil towards Koduvally. A car, carrying residents of Pannur, was coming from the opposite direction but on the wrong side of the road and crashed straight into her.

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The impact of the crash was so severe that the scooter split into two pieces. Hafsath was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital immediately, but doctors could not save her.