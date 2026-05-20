The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-53 lottery results on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The live draw occurs at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants are competing for a top prize of Rs 1 crore, with secondary prizes of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Excitement is building across Kerala as the Kerala State Lottery Department prepares to announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-53 lottery result today, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The much-awaited weekly draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with the official live draw scheduled for 3 PM.

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Thousands of lottery participants across the state are eagerly waiting for the results, hoping to win the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Apart from the jackpot, the Dhanalekshmi lottery also offers several other prize categories, including a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with multiple smaller cash rewards.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of Kerala’s popular weekly lottery draws and is conducted every Wednesday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw includes multiple ticket series such as DA, DB, DC, DD, DE, DF, DG, DH, DJ, DK, DL, and DM. Officials are expected to publish the complete winning list shortly after the live draw concludes.

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Official results at 4 PM and 5 PM

According to reports, the official results are usually made available between 4 PM and 5 PM through the Kerala Lottery Department’s gazette and authorised platforms. Participants have been advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully using official sources before claiming any prize money.

Lottery winners claiming prizes above Rs 5,000 must submit their winning tickets before the District Lottery Office or Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries along with valid identification documents. As per lottery rules, winnings above the specified limit are also subject to tax deductions.

The previous Dhanalekshmi draw, DL-52 held on May 13, saw ticket number DO 183883 from Palakkad win the first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The second prize of Rs 30 lakh went to ticket DY 146031 from Ernakulam, while the third prize was claimed by ticket DR 265833 from Kannur.

With the DL-53 draw just hours away, social media platforms are already buzzing with anticipation as hopeful participants wait to see whether luck will smile on them in today’s Kerala lottery draw.

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