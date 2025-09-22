In Punalur, Kollam, a husband hacked his wife to death. The deceased has been identified as Shalini from Kalayanad Charuvila. After the incident, the accused shared the news of the murder on Facebook.

Kollam: In Kollam district's Punalur, a tragic incident unfolded when a man allegedly hacked his wife to death early Monday morning. The victim, Shalini from Kalayanad Charuvila, was preparing to leave for work as she waited with one of their two children. She worked as a helper at a local school and had recently been living with her mother due to ongoing domestic problems.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Confession on Facebook Live

Her husband Isaac shocked the community by confessing the murder in a Facebook Live video shortly after the attack, before surrendering to Punalur police. Neighbours, alerted by screams from one of the children, rushed to the scene and found Shalini fatally injured. She succumbed to multiple wounds inflicted during the assault.

Family Disputes

According to Isaac’s statement in the video, family disputes and financial disagreements triggered the fatal act. He alleged that Shalini had pawned gold from the house without his consent, lived arrogantly, and refused to obey him. He also cited her changing jobs and desire for a more luxurious life as causes of tension. Despite these grievances, Isaac claimed he had no regrets and expressed his frustration, mentioning that one of their children was a cancer patient.