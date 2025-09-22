The Kerala High Court has summoned officials concerned to explain the situation and detail remedial actions. It noted that previous recommendations for waste management and water treatment for Chottanikkara Temple have still not been implemented.

Kochi. The Kerala High Court has flagged serious lapses in cleanliness and upkeep at the Chottanikkara Temple, pulling up authorities over what it described as a “complete lack of hygiene and sanitation.” The Court has brought in the Executive Director of the Suchitwa Mission, the Executive Engineer of the Maramath Wing of the Cochin Devaswom Board, and the Assistant Engineer of the Chottanikkara Devaswom to answer questions in the case. A Division Bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice KV Jayakumar was hearing a complaint that pointed to corruption, poor management, and neglect at the temple. The complaint alleged lack of basic facilities, misconduct by staff, poor quality of offerings, and financial irregularities, and included photographs showing filthy kitchens, decayed structures, and unhygienic surroundings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Executive Engineer, Maramath Wing, Cochin Devaswom Board, and the Assistant Engineer, Chottanikkara Devaswom, shall be personally present before this Court. They shall specifically state before us the steps they have taken to remedy the situation at Chottanikkara," LiveLaw reported the court as saying.

The Court directed the engineers to appear in person and explain what steps have been taken to fix the problems. It also noted that several recommendations made in March by the District Co-ordinator of the Navakeralam Karma Padhathi—such as introducing waste segregation bins, setting up a water treatment system, and installing an incinerator—were still pending. Earlier, the Court had also made the Chottanikkara Grama Panchayat and the District Town Planner parties to the case. The matter will be heard again on September 24.