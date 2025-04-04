user
user icon

Twilio Stock Tumbles On Report Of Data Breach, Company Says 'No Evidence' To Suggest It Happened: Retail Remains Bullish

The breach reportedly consists of data of 848,000 customers, including details such as emails, phone numbers, addresses, and social media information.

Twilio Stock Tumbles On Report Of Data Breach, Company Says 'No Evidence' To Suggest It Happened: Retail Remains Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) fell nearly 11% in Thursday’s regular trading session amid reports of a data breach impacting the company, even as a wider market rout fueled a selloff across U.S. equities.

Twilio’s SendGrid data was reportedly breached, exposing the data of 848,000 customers, according to a report by Hackread. The hacker has reportedly put the data on sale for $2,000 and posted a sample to support their claim.

The breached data includes customer emails, phone numbers, addresses, social media profiles, and LinkedIn IDs.

SendGrid is owned by Twilio and it provides cloud-based email infrastructure to businesses.

However, Twilio denied that such a breach had taken place. In a statement to Hackread, the company said there is “no evidence” to suggest either Twilio or SendGrid were breached.

“To the best of our knowledge, after reviewing a sampling of this data, we believe that none of this data originated from SendGrid,” the company said, according to the report.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Twilio remained unaffected, staying in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

TWLO retail sentiment.jpg TWLO sentiment and message volume April 3, 2025, as of 9:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier in February, analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and noted that the post-earnings selloff was overdone.

The brokerage has a price target of $160 on Twilio, higher than the Wall Street consensus of $142.95, according to Koyfin data. This implies an upside of 79% from Thursday’s closing price.

Of the 30 analysts covering the stock, 20 either suggest ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy,’ seven have a ‘Hold’ rating, while three have either a ‘Sell’ or a Strong Sell’ recommendation.

Twilio’s stock has lost over 17% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Under Armour, Nike Stocks Hit Multi-Year Lows As Trump Tariffs Slam Asia-Reliant Sportswear Firms

Under Armour, Nike Stocks Hit Multi-Year Lows As Trump Tariffs Slam Asia-Reliant Sportswear Firms

Fund Manager Expects 2-Year Bull Market To Resume After Tariff Dust Settles Down But Retail Is Bracing For Steeper Downturn

Fund Manager Expects 2-Year Bull Market To Resume After Tariff Dust Settles Down But Retail Is Bracing For Steeper Downturn

Qualcomm Eyes British Chip Designer Alphawave After Arm Passes On It: Retail Sentiment Flips To Extremely Bullish

Qualcomm Eyes British Chip Designer Alphawave After Arm Passes On It: Retail Sentiment Flips To Extremely Bullish

Eli Lilly Stock Drops As Trump Tariff Chaos Hits Markets, But Retail Finds Comfort In Big Pharma’s Exemption

Eli Lilly Stock Drops As Trump Tariff Chaos Hits Markets, But Retail Finds Comfort In Big Pharma’s Exemption

GameStop CEO’s $10M Stock Purchase Keeps Retail Confidence High Amid Bitcoin Pivot

GameStop CEO’s $10M Stock Purchase Keeps Retail Confidence High Amid Bitcoin Pivot

Recent Stories

CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect? gcw

CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect?

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Why Gabriel's injury is a HUGE blow for Arteta snt

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Why Gabriel's injury is a HUGE blow for Arteta

Nidhi Yadav Aks Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment to 300 Crore iwh

Nidhi Yadav's Rs 300 Crore Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment

Ram Navami Saree Designs Inspired by Vidya Balan for Puja iwh

Ram Navami: Vidya Balan Inspired Saree Designs for Puja

'Grateful to SC for halting reckless destruction of HCU's green cover': BRS' K Kavitha after top court order shk

'Grateful to SC for halting reckless destruction of HCU's green cover': BRS' K Kavitha after top court order

Recent Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon
Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Video Icon
'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon