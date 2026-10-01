A woman who had checked into a lodge in Kerala's Thrissur with a male friend was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after a group of men posing as police officers stormed their room, officials said on Thursday.

A woman who had checked into a lodge in Kerala's Thrissur with a male friend was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after a group of men posing as police officers stormed their room, officials said on Thursday. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the September 22 incident, while police are searching for another suspect who is believed to be a minor.

The woman and the man, both from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, had checked into a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur when the alleged attack unfolded.

Men allegedly posed as police officers

According to police, a six-member gang entered the couple's room while pretending to be police personnel. The accused allegedly tied up the two victims, gagged them with cloth and forcibly took them away in a car.

The man was allegedly assaulted during the journey towards Tiruppur and suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs. Police said he was eventually abandoned outside a hospital near Tiruppur.

The woman was then allegedly taken away in another car by two members of the gang after the man was abandoned. She was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said.

Police suspect 'quotation' angle

Police suspect the alleged attack may have been carried out on a "quotation" allegedly given by the man's wife.

Police suspect that the woman tracked her husband's mobile phone location and shared the details with the gang, helping them locate the couple.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged involvement of the man's wife are part of the ongoing investigation.

How police traced the accused

The woman's statement led Tamil Nadu Police to register a case, which was subsequently transferred to Thrissur City Police. The investigation, led by the Thrissur Assistant Commissioner, resulted in the arrest of one accused near Nedumbassery airport.

During questioning, the accused allegedly provided leads that helped investigators identify three more suspects in Tiruppur. The three were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

A fifth accused was arrested from Palani in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and is scheduled to be produced before a court on Thursday, police said.

Police are continuing efforts to trace one more person who is suspected to be a minor.