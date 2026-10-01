The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-643 draw held on October 1, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-643 lottery draw on Thursday, October 1. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are several other monetary awards. Thousands of lottery players statewide are waiting to check their tickets for the numbers.
First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore
The main attraction of the Karunya Plus KN-643 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-643 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PH 901174
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 901174
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PH 328002
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - PF 845885
4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0058, 0080, 0556, 1346, 1420, 1642, 2284, 4337, 3536, 0155, 7159, 8160, 9770, 1877, 1785, 6287, 1787, 9091
5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0453, 3297, 5547, 7006, 9398, 9935
6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0320, 0504, 0906, 1043, 1343, 1410, 2382, 2504, 2708, 2967, 3790, 4172, 4574, 5479, 6084, 6258, 6918, 7710, 7715, 7823, 8128, 8140, 8302, 9295, 9472
7th Prize: ₹500 - 0018, 0034, 0253, 0313, 1050, 1118, 1153, 1233, 1279, 1323, 1457, 1467, 1513, 1738, 1787, 1872, 1914, 2143, 2355, 2691, 3317, 3477, 3516, 3708, 3763, 3781, 3808, 4049, 4441, 4837, 4952, 5042, 5048, 5065, 5072, 5147, 5184, 5231, 5307, 5362, 5535, 5575, 5608, 5634, 5677, 5705, 5708, 5752, 5784, 5794, 5985, 6663, 6696, 6794, 7285, 7390, 7431, 8034, 8211, 8367, 8502, 8592, 8597, 8695, 8731, 8846, 8849, 8873, 9070, 9093, 9298, 9565, 9618, 9674, 9784, 9980
8th Prize: ₹200 - 0304, 0330, 0333, 0349, 0403, 0522, 0550, 0758, 1097, 1099, 1264, 1419, 1516, 1686, 1795, 1807, 1898, 2080, 2116, 2805, 2819, 2831, 3185, 3418, 3429, 3436, 3500, 3613, 3757, 4202, 4421, 4631, 4789, 4892, 4979, 5013, 5239, 5317, 5516, 5519, 5660, 5673, 5710, 5845, 5866, 6378, 6544, 6745, 6822, 6962, 7092, 7102, 7227, 7250, 7419, 7498, 7831, 7897, 7904, 7910, 7927, 7953, 8020, 8162, 8238, 8251, 8252, 8399, 8410, 8436, 8437, 8516, 8521, 8681, 8939, 9001, 9100, 9366, 9424, 9607, 9692, 9754, 9766, 9828
9th Prize: ₹100 - 0031, 0277, 0340, 0392, 0535, 0542, 0863, 0874, 0921, 1070, 1082, 1247, 1347, 1471, 1476, 1509, 1593, 1604, 1622, 1721, 1808, 1996, 2009, 2082, 2229, 2237, 2252, 2323, 2440, 2448, 2452, 2472, 2491, 2611, 2703, 2766, 2774, 2801, 2824, 2983, 3042, 3110, 3342, 3346, 3412, 3483, 3551, 3577, 3788, 3899, 4069, 4099, 4136, 4170, 4242, 4508, 4618, 4694, 4771, 4785, 4799, 4864, 4903, 5080, 5208, 5215, 5304, 5340, 5448, 5714, 5827, 5838, 5996, 6069, 6241, 6249, 6257, 6356, 6359, 6445, 6475, 6537, 6602, 6772, 6797, 7256, 7311, 7438, 7495, 7558, 7574, 7584, 7705, 7830, 8005, 8134, 8253, 8291, 8361, 8392, 8427, 8468, 8492, 8507, 8558, 8602, 8611, 8692, 8710, 8835, 8905, 9054, 9221, 9317, 9339, 9340, 9349, 9471, 9508, 9517, 9541, 9585, 9652, 9757
How to Claim Your Lottery Prize
The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other required documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.
Participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.
How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results
- Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers through:
- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website
- Official Kerala Lottery result gazette
- Official publications of lottery results
- Licensed lottery dealers
Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.
Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-643 Lottery Result Today, October 1: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
(Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The website does not support gambling.)