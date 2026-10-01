The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-643 draw held on October 1, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-643 lottery draw on Thursday, October 1. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are several other monetary awards. Thousands of lottery players statewide are waiting to check their tickets for the numbers.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main attraction of the Karunya Plus KN-643 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-643 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PH 901174

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 901174

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PH 328002

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - PF 845885

4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0058, 0080, 0556, 1346, 1420, 1642, 2284, 4337, 3536, 0155, 7159, 8160, 9770, 1877, 1785, 6287, 1787, 9091

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0453, 3297, 5547, 7006, 9398, 9935

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0320, 0504, 0906, 1043, 1343, 1410, 2382, 2504, 2708, 2967, 3790, 4172, 4574, 5479, 6084, 6258, 6918, 7710, 7715, 7823, 8128, 8140, 8302, 9295, 9472

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0018, 0034, 0253, 0313, 1050, 1118, 1153, 1233, 1279, 1323, 1457, 1467, 1513, 1738, 1787, 1872, 1914, 2143, 2355, 2691, 3317, 3477, 3516, 3708, 3763, 3781, 3808, 4049, 4441, 4837, 4952, 5042, 5048, 5065, 5072, 5147, 5184, 5231, 5307, 5362, 5535, 5575, 5608, 5634, 5677, 5705, 5708, 5752, 5784, 5794, 5985, 6663, 6696, 6794, 7285, 7390, 7431, 8034, 8211, 8367, 8502, 8592, 8597, 8695, 8731, 8846, 8849, 8873, 9070, 9093, 9298, 9565, 9618, 9674, 9784, 9980

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0304, 0330, 0333, 0349, 0403, 0522, 0550, 0758, 1097, 1099, 1264, 1419, 1516, 1686, 1795, 1807, 1898, 2080, 2116, 2805, 2819, 2831, 3185, 3418, 3429, 3436, 3500, 3613, 3757, 4202, 4421, 4631, 4789, 4892, 4979, 5013, 5239, 5317, 5516, 5519, 5660, 5673, 5710, 5845, 5866, 6378, 6544, 6745, 6822, 6962, 7092, 7102, 7227, 7250, 7419, 7498, 7831, 7897, 7904, 7910, 7927, 7953, 8020, 8162, 8238, 8251, 8252, 8399, 8410, 8436, 8437, 8516, 8521, 8681, 8939, 9001, 9100, 9366, 9424, 9607, 9692, 9754, 9766, 9828

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0031, 0277, 0340, 0392, 0535, 0542, 0863, 0874, 0921, 1070, 1082, 1247, 1347, 1471, 1476, 1509, 1593, 1604, 1622, 1721, 1808, 1996, 2009, 2082, 2229, 2237, 2252, 2323, 2440, 2448, 2452, 2472, 2491, 2611, 2703, 2766, 2774, 2801, 2824, 2983, 3042, 3110, 3342, 3346, 3412, 3483, 3551, 3577, 3788, 3899, 4069, 4099, 4136, 4170, 4242, 4508, 4618, 4694, 4771, 4785, 4799, 4864, 4903, 5080, 5208, 5215, 5304, 5340, 5448, 5714, 5827, 5838, 5996, 6069, 6241, 6249, 6257, 6356, 6359, 6445, 6475, 6537, 6602, 6772, 6797, 7256, 7311, 7438, 7495, 7558, 7574, 7584, 7705, 7830, 8005, 8134, 8253, 8291, 8361, 8392, 8427, 8468, 8492, 8507, 8558, 8602, 8611, 8692, 8710, 8835, 8905, 9054, 9221, 9317, 9339, 9340, 9349, 9471, 9508, 9517, 9541, 9585, 9652, 9757

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other required documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers through:

Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

Official Kerala Lottery result gazette

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery dealers

Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-643 Lottery Result Today, October 1: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The website does not support gambling.)