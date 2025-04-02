Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations

Read Full Article

Thrissur: BA Balu, a native of Aryanad and a 'kazhagam' staff (temple attendant) at the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple, has resigned following allegations of caste discrimination. He submitted his resignation letter to the administrator at the temple’s Devaswom office yesterday, after having been on leave due to the controversies surrounding his position. Balu was expected to return to work today.

Balu had joined the temple as a 'kazhagakkaran' on February 24, in accordance with the Devaswom Recruitment Board's regulations. However, following opposition from the Thanthris (priests), he was transferred to an office job. Afterward, Balu took leave, which continued until his resignation.

The resignation letter only mentions personal reasons for his decision. Devaswom Chairman Adv. CK Gopi confirmed that Balu cited health and personal reasons for stepping down. Gopi also stated that the matter would be communicated to the Devaswom Recruitment Board and the government.

