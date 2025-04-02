user
user icon

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations

BA Balu, a temple attendant at Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple, resigned following caste discrimination allegations. He cited personal reasons, but his resignation follows controversy surrounding his initial appointment and subsequent transfer.

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Thrissur: BA Balu, a native of Aryanad and a 'kazhagam' staff (temple attendant) at the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple, has resigned following allegations of caste discrimination. He submitted his resignation letter to the administrator at the temple’s Devaswom office yesterday, after having been on leave due to the controversies surrounding his position. Balu was expected to return to work today.

Also Read: Kerala: Tribal boy found hanging in Wayanad police station; school records confirm he was minor

Balu had joined the temple as a 'kazhagakkaran' on February 24, in accordance with the Devaswom Recruitment Board's regulations. However, following opposition from the Thanthris (priests), he was transferred to an office job. Afterward, Balu took leave, which continued until his resignation. 

The resignation letter only mentions personal reasons for his decision. Devaswom Chairman Adv. CK Gopi confirmed that Balu cited health and personal reasons for stepping down. Gopi also stated that the matter would be communicated to the Devaswom Recruitment Board and the government.

Also Read: Kerala: Kollam cops nab Nigerian drug supplier in Delhi, confesses to trafficking 300 kg of MDMA into India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Kerala: Tribal boy gokul found hanging in Wayanad kalpetta police station; school records confirm he was minor anr

Kerala: Tribal boy found hanging in Wayanad police station; school records confirm he was minor

Kerala: Kollam cops nab Nigerian drug supplier in Delhi, confesses to trafficking 300 kg of MDMA into India anr

Kerala: Kollam cops nab Nigerian drug supplier in Delhi, confesses to trafficking 300 kg of MDMA into India

Stock Market Scam: Kerala doctor couple duped of Rs 7.65 crore; three including Taiwanese nationals arrested anr

Stock Market Scam: Kerala doctor couple duped of Rs 7.65 crore; Three including Taiwanese nationals arrested

Kerala: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for three districts on april 2 2025; Lightning, thunderstorms expected anr

Kerala: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for three districts; Lightning, thunderstorms expected

Recent Stories

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the Waqf bill says ddr

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the UMEED Bill says

Mumbai real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike AJR

Mumbai's real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss NTI

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here ATG

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here

Recent Videos

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon