    Kerala initiates research and action plan on rising Amoebic infection cases

    Health Minister Veena George announced that the Kerala health department will conduct pioneering research on amoebic meningoencephalitis due to a recent rise in cases across the state. This will be the first global initiative of its kind, as revealed during a technical workshop at the Government Medical College on August 27.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George announced that the health department will conduct research on amoebic meningoencephalitis (brain-eating amoeba) due to the recent surge in cases reported across various districts in the state. The study aims to investigate the increasing incidence of this deadly infection in Kerala. The Minister revealed that the upcoming research on amoebic meningoencephalitis will be a pioneering effort, marking the first global initiative of its kind. She made this announcement while addressing a technical workshop hosted by the health department at the Government Medical College on Tuesday (Aug 27).

    The research will adopt the One Health approach in partnership with specialized organizations such as ICMR and the Indian Institute of Science. During the workshop, experts from ICMR, IAV, Pondicherry AV Institute, Indian Institute of Science, Pollution Control Board, Medical College, rapid response team, and the state public health lab shared their insights.

    Veena George said, "Kerala is set to embark on a groundbreaking research initiative on amoebic meningoencephalitis, a first-of-its-kind endeavor globally. Following a cluster outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram, where the initial case was identified and subsequent cases were detected, with all patients currently recovering, the health department has resolved to investigate the underlying causes of the rising incidence in the state. To this end, the department will collaborate with esteemed organizations, including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Institute of Science, to conduct comprehensive research and uncover the factors driving the increase in cases."

    "Kerala has managed to increase the recovery rate. So far, four people in the state have recovered. All those who contracted the disease in Kerala had contact with contaminated water, either directly or indirectly," a statement said.

    It was also agreed to carry out a case-control study, in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Epidemiology, to determine why only certain individuals who used the same water source contracted the disease.

    Participants in the workshop praised Kerala's efforts, highlighting the state's effective measures in early detection of extremely rare diseases like amoebic meningoencephalitis, which has a 97 percent mortality rate, and in saving many lives. The Environmental Engineering Department of Kerala University and the Pollution Control Board presented a detailed study on the biotic and abiotic factors that promote amoeba growth. A decision was made to assess such conditions in Kerala's water bodies, leading to a comprehensive study of the factors aiding amoeba growth and developing an action plan based on the One Health approach.

    Dr. Reetha, Additional Director of the Health Department, Dr. Rakesh Sehgal, former head of the Parasitology Department at PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr. Utpal S. Tatu, Professor at IISc, Bangalore, Dr. Shalom NJana Thanka from the Environmental Engineering Department of the University of Kerala, and Sheela Moses, Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, presented papers on various topics.
     

