Lifestyle

What is 'brain-eating amoeba' that took lives of 3 children in Kerala?

Image credits: Freepik

Amoebic Meningoencephalitis

Amoebic encephalitis is a rare yet deadly infection of the central nervous system caused by free-living amoebae found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Two Types

There are two types of amebic encephalitis, namely primary meningoencephalitis (PAM) and granulomatous amebic encephalitis (GAE).

Image credits: Getty

What causes PAM?

PAM typically occurs when people swim in warm freshwater bodies, such as lakes and rivers, where Naegleria fowleri is present.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Naegleria fowleri

Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, such as when diving into water.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Symptoms of PAM

Initial symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting and later symptoms include stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, seizures, hallucinations.

Image credits: Freepik

Three children died in Kerala

Recently, three children from Kerala's Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur died due to amoebic meningitis within 2 months.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One