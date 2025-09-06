India’s infant mortality rate fell to a record low of 25 in 2023, an 80% drop since 1971, per the SRS report. Manipur (3) and Kerala (5) reported the lowest rates. Veena George appreciated the efforts of the healthcare workers.

Thiruvananthapuram: Manipur has achieved the lowest infant mortality rate in India followed by Kerala. Health Minister Veena George announced that this was below the national average of 25 and lower than the United States rate of 5.6 according to the recently released Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report.While the national data shows a wide gap between rural (28) and urban (19) infant mortality rates, Kerala has eliminated this divide, maintaining equal outcomes across regions. The minister said the achievement reflects the state’s success in ensuring equitable access to healthcare. In a Facebook post, Veena George thanked healthcare workers and all those who supported public health initiatives, praising their tireless efforts in delivering quality services across the state.

India's Infant Mortality Rate Also Decreasing

India’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has fallen to a record low of 25, marking a sharp 37.5 per cent drop from 40 in 2013, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2023 report released by the Registrar General of India. IMR, a crucial public health indicator measured as the number of deaths of children under one year per 1,000 live births, has seen a remarkable 80 per cent reduction from 129 in 1971 to the present level. The report highlights that Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest IMR at 37, while Manipur reported the lowest at just 3. The latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2023 report also underscores a steady fall in both birth and death rates across the country.

The birth rate, considered a basic measure of fertility and a key factor in population growth, reflects the number of live births per 1,000 people in a year. At the national level, it has declined significantly from 36.9 in 1971 to 18.4 in 2023, with the rural–urban gap narrowing over time. Despite this, rural areas continue to register higher birth rates than urban regions. Over the past decade alone, the country’s birth rate dropped by around 14 per cent—from 21.4 in 2013 to 18.4 in 2023. Rural areas saw a decline from 22.9 to 20.3 (about 11 per cent), while urban areas recorded a sharper fall from 17.3 to 14.9 (around 14 per cent). Among states and union territories, Bihar posted the highest birth rate at 25.8, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had the lowest at 10.1.

