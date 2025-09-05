While some argued the cost for Onam Sadhya was normal, others pointed to sadhya available at lower costs, questioning the price hike's fairness. The discussion also touched upon online platforms potentially contributing to higher prices.

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala comes alive with vibrant celebrations of Onam today, a heated debate has taken over social media over the steep prices of the traditional Onam sadhya. A Reddit post highlighting a bill of nearly Rs 1,900 for just two people has left many users stunned, sparking conversations about whether the festive feast is becoming too expensive for the common family. The post read, “Didn’t Mothers' Veg Plaza serve sadhya on regular days for around Rs 270? Then why such a steep hike just for the Onam sadhya? I noticed the same trend across many restaurants, all charging unusually high rates. Isn’t this kind of pricing taking advantage of people during the festival?” The post sparked conversations around the availability of Onam Sadhya.

Onam Sadhya: Extortion or Extra Indulgence?

“From what i understand this is the onam sadhya which will be having extra curries and extra payasam. The normal sadhya is still there if you search for it at the same price that you mentioned. Or maybe around 300. They haven't changed that. This is just a new item,” one user wrote. Responding to this, another user countered, ‘But does adding a few extra curries really justify such a steep price? I couldn’t find the regular meals or sadhya in any of the restaurants that usually serve them today. Please correct me if I’m mistaken.’”

Another user said that he went to Anna Bhavan restaurant near Ayurveda College on September 3 and enjoyed a sadhya for Rs 240, which even included three types of payasam. But when he visited the same place the very next day on Uthradam, the price for the same sadhya had shot up to Rs 450. Disappointed by the sudden hike, he chose to leave without eating. One user highlighted that Swiggy price will of course be higher than actual especially on Onam and for sadhya. “…don’t think it’s a big deal if the restaurant overprice sadhya for one day. This is exactly what happens for many items on auspicious/days of religious significance. Also it is for two. So per head around 950. Also, you can buy from another restaurant. If you don’t wanna buy premium, look for more budget options. That’s exactly what everyone else does,” they added.