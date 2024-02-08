Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Impersonation attempt thwarted during PSC exam in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins

    The impersonation was done for Amaljit, a native of Nemom.  The officials were directed to arrest the accused and investigate whether other similar incidents had taken place.

    Kerala: Impersonation attempt thwarted during PSC exam in Thiruvananthapuram; investigation started rkn
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: During Wednesday's PSC exam at Poojappura Chinnamma Memorial Girls School, an attempt at impersonation was foiled. During the biometric verification process, the fraud allegedly fled the examination hall. The incident occurred during the early morning university LGS exam. The investigation has been intensified to find the accused under the leadership of Poojappura SHO.

    The impersonation was done for Amaljit, a native of Nemom. The Assistant Commissioner of Police has been instructed to investigate the case seriously. The officials were directed to arrest the accused and investigate whether other similar incidents had taken place.  The investigation is going on based on the CCTV footage.

    At Poojappura Chinnamma Memorial School, where the examination was being held, candidates entered the hall and the gate was closed behind them. The PSC vigilance department initiated fingerprint verification using a biometric system to prevent impersonation before the commencement of the exam. This measure proved crucial in identifying cases of impersonation that occurred during the PSC examination in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused ran out of the examination hall when he realized that he would be caught while the PSC authorities were conducting the fingerprint test.


     

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
