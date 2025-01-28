Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall amid soaring temperatures; Yellow alert issued in 3 districts

The northeast monsoon has withdrawn from Kerala and southern states, but light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next four days.

Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall amid soaring temperatures; Yellow alert issued in 3 districts
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The northeast monsoon has completely withdrawn from Kerala and other southern states as of today. However, the state is expected to experience rainfall in various districts over the next four days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts on January 31. The districts under the yellow alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta.

The forecast indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in these areas. Heavy rainfall is defined as receiving between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rain within 24 hours.

Light rain is likely in four districts tomorrow, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki. Rainfall is also expected on January 30 and February 1 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.

On January 31, rain is predicted in all districts except Kannur and Kasaragod. 

Meanwhile, Kerala is likely to experience high daytime temperatures in the coming days. According to the IMD, temperatures in some isolated areas may rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal on January 28 and 29.

The combination of elevated temperatures and humid air is expected to create hot and uncomfortable weather conditions.

Special Advisory

On January 28, 2025, the southern parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal are likely to experience strong winds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 55 km/h. Adverse weather conditions are also expected in these areas. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into these regions during this period.

