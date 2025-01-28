Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! History-sheeter fatally attacked in broad daylight in Srirangam

A history-sheeter named Anbu was brutally murdered by a gang in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, while returning from the gym. Despite attempts to flee, he was overpowered and fatally attacked, suffering severe injuries.

A gang brutally murdered a history-sheeter named Anbu in public view in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Anbu, who was reportedly associated with the Dileep gang and had several pending cases, was attacked on Tuesday while returning home from the gym.

Witnesses stated that the gang confronted Anbu near Theppakulam. Realizing the threat, he tried to escape and ran about 500 meters but was eventually caught by the assailants. The attackers inflicted severe injuries, including hacking his head and severing his right wrist.

Bystanders rushed Anbu to Srirangam Government Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival. In response to the incident, Anbu's family protested outside the hospital, demanding justice for his killing. The Srirangam Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The incident sparked public outrage after a video showing Anbu lying in a pool of blood and pleading for help surfaced on social media, leading to widespread condemnation and demands for immediate action against the culprits.

