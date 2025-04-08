Pooja room vastu tip: Why you should NEVER keep a matchbox inside?

Astrology
The pooja room is very sacred. It is not only a place to worship God but also a center of positive energy.
According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a matchbox in the pooja room increases negative energy.
According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a matchbox in the pooja room causes financial problems in the house.
A matchbox represents both energy and destruction. Keeping it in the pooja room creates an imbalance of energy, leading to fights at home.
Instead of keeping the matchbox in the pooja room, keep it in the kitchen because there is fire there.
If you want to keep a matchbox in the pooja room, wrap it in a clean cloth.
Leaving the matchstick like that after lighting the lamp brings bad luck. This increases poverty and negative energy in the house.
The pooja room should always be kept clean. Mantras must be chanted after lighting the lamp.
