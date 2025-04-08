Astrology

Pooja room vastu tip: Why you should NEVER keep a matchbox inside?

Pooja Room

The pooja room is very sacred. It is not only a place to worship God but also a center of positive energy.

Can a matchbox be kept in the pooja room?

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a matchbox in the pooja room increases negative energy.

Why shouldn't a matchbox be kept in the pooja room?

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a matchbox in the pooja room causes financial problems in the house.

Fights at home!

A matchbox represents both energy and destruction. Keeping it in the pooja room creates an imbalance of energy, leading to fights at home.

Where to keep the matchbox?

Instead of keeping the matchbox in the pooja room, keep it in the kitchen because there is fire there.

Where to keep the matchbox in the pooja room?

If you want to keep a matchbox in the pooja room, wrap it in a clean cloth.

What if the matchstick is left like that?

Leaving the matchstick like that after lighting the lamp brings bad luck. This increases poverty and negative energy in the house.

 

How to keep positive energy stable in the house?

The pooja room should always be kept clean. Mantras must be chanted after lighting the lamp.

