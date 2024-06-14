Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in next five days; Check details

    The India Meteorological Department warns of isolated heavy rains and thunderstorms in Kerala over the next five days. Yellow alerts issued for multiple districts including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram on the 17th, and Kannur and Kasaragod on the 18th.
     

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in next five days june 14 update; Check details anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state over the next five days, with thunderstorms likely until the 16th. Heavy rain is defined as rainfall measuring between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. A yellow alert has been declared for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts on the 17th. Additionally, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are under a yellow alert on the 18th.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also informed that there is a possibility of the 'kallakadal' phenomenon and high waves on the Kerala coast till 7 pm on Saturday (June 15) and on the Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm. Fishermen and coastal residents in these areas should exercise special caution. The warning states that as the rough seas are likely to intensify, people should stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities. 

    Special Precautions

    17-06-2024: Gusty winds with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph at a few occasions up to 55 kmph and bad weather are likely over North West Bay of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh coast along central Bay of Bengal.

    18-06-2024: Strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph at occasionally up to 55 kmph and bad weather are likely over the North Bay of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh coast along central Bay of Bengal. Do not go fishing in the above areas.

