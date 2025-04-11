Lifestyle

Eat Like Sadhguru

Discover 9 transformative eating habits inspired by Sadhguru to cleanse, energize, and rewire your gut.
 

Embrace the Two-Meal Rhythm

Adopt a two-meal-a-day routine, typically at 10 AM and 7 PM, to align with your body's natural rhythms and enhance digestive efficiency.

Prepare for Restful Sleep

Finish eating at least 3 hours before bedtime and take a gentle walk to aid digestion and promote deeper, more restful sleep.
 

Incorporate More Fruits

Make fruits 30% of your diet. Their quick digestion and nutrient richness support vitality and slow aging.

Diversify Your Grains

Rotate between different grains and legumes to prevent dietary monotony and maintain metabolic balance.

Eat Locally Sourced Foods

Consume foods grown within your local environment to harmonize with your body's bio-energy and enhance assimilation.

Practice Lunar Fasting

On Ekadashi days, consider fasting or consuming only fruits to synchronize with lunar cycles and support bodily cleansing.

Chew Thoroughly

Chew each bite approximately 24 times to initiate digestion in the mouth and improve nutrient absorption

Eat with Gratitude

Approach each meal with reverence, acknowledging the life that sustains you, to transform eating into a sacred experience.

