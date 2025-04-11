Lifestyle
Discover 9 transformative eating habits inspired by Sadhguru to cleanse, energize, and rewire your gut.
Adopt a two-meal-a-day routine, typically at 10 AM and 7 PM, to align with your body's natural rhythms and enhance digestive efficiency.
Finish eating at least 3 hours before bedtime and take a gentle walk to aid digestion and promote deeper, more restful sleep.
Make fruits 30% of your diet. Their quick digestion and nutrient richness support vitality and slow aging.
Rotate between different grains and legumes to prevent dietary monotony and maintain metabolic balance.
Consume foods grown within your local environment to harmonize with your body's bio-energy and enhance assimilation.
On Ekadashi days, consider fasting or consuming only fruits to synchronize with lunar cycles and support bodily cleansing.
Chew each bite approximately 24 times to initiate digestion in the mouth and improve nutrient absorption
Approach each meal with reverence, acknowledging the life that sustains you, to transform eating into a sacred experience.
Implement these practices to rejuvenate your gut health and overall well-being.
Start your mindful eating journey today!
