Salah stays: 6 standout moments of Egyptian King's Liverpool career

Salah joins Liverpool from AS Roma, beginning a legendary chapter.
Finishes as Premier League top scorer with 32 goals.
Plays a crucial role as Liverpool lift the Champions League trophy.
Helps end Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title.
Becomes 3rd highest goalscorer in Liverpool history.
Salah signs a much-awaited contract extension with Liverpool.
