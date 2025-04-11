Sports

Salah stays: 6 standout moments of Egyptian King's Liverpool career

Image credits: Getty

1. 2017: Arrival at Anfield

Salah joins Liverpool from AS Roma, beginning a legendary chapter.

Image credits: Getty

2. 2017-18: Record-Breaking Season

Finishes as Premier League top scorer with 32 goals.

Image credits: Getty

3. 2019: Champions League Glory

Plays a crucial role as Liverpool lift the Champions League trophy.

Image credits: Getty

4. 2020: Premier League Champion

Helps end Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title.

Image credits: Getty

5. 2022-24: Climbing the Scoring Charts

Becomes 3rd highest goalscorer in Liverpool history.

Image credits: Getty

6. April 11, 2025: The Big Extension

Salah signs a much-awaited contract extension with Liverpool.

Image credits: Liverpool/X

