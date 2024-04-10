Kerala: Idukki and Cheruthoni dams opened for tourists till May 31; Check details

The Idukki and Cheruthoni dams have been opened for tourists till May 31, 2024. The Cheruthoni dam near the Idukki Arch Dam is the largest concrete gravity dam in Kerala, at 138 m.

Idukki: In good news for the tourists, the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams have been opened for the public till May 31, 2024, said Wateer Resourced Minister Roshy Augustine. Tourists can visit the dam from Thursday (April 11) onwards.

Officials have announced that visiting hours for a dam have been set from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tourists are permitted to enter the dam on all days except Wednesdays. Access to the dam is restricted to buggy cars only, with a maximum of 20 tourists allowed at a time. Ticket prices are Rs 150 for adults and Rs 100 for children. Mobile phones, cameras, and electronic devices are also prohibited within the dam premises.

To enhance security measures, additional security guards will be deployed, and access will be monitored through CCTV camera surveillance and metal detectors. Visitors will be admitted only after complying with the green protocol. Furthermore, as per the government's order, construction work sites near the dam must be separated and access controlled using barricades or similar measures.

An order permitting tourist entry to the dam was issued by Joint Secretary Preethy C.S. The order emphasized the importance of ensuring a proper waste management system on the dam premises, directing officials to implement measures accordingly.

“Ensure proper temporary toilet facility on the dam premises, appoint more security guards, install CCTV cameras and limit the visitor’s entry through the metal detector, avoid plastic disposal in dam premises, clear biowastes in the dam premises every day and follow green protocol in the dam premises,” the order stated.

Last year, access to the dam was restricted due to security concerns. The entry was banned after one of the tourists who reached the Idukki dam was found locked down in eleven places. However, tourists were admitted entry for 10 days for the last Christmas and New Year celebrations. Subsequently, the entry was banned again on December 31.

