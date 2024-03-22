Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

The Human Rights Commission member VK Beena Kumari demanded that the Thrissur district police chief and culture department government secretary should submit a report within 15 days after examining the reference. Kalamandalam Sathyabhama disparagingly remarked that Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam.

Thrissur: The Human Rights Commission has filed a case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks made against dancer RLV Ramakrishnan. The case was filed against the remarks that black people should dance Mohiniyattam. The Human Rights Commission member VK Beena Kumari demanded that the Thrissur district police chief and culture department government secretary should submit a report within 15 days after examining the reference.

The human rights activist Dr Guinness Madasamy had also filed a complaint on the same issue. Meanwhile, dancer RLV Ramakrishnan said he would initiate legal action against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks. Ramakrishnan told Asianet News that he will file a complaint against Sathyabhama with the chief minister, police, and culture department.

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama disparagingly remarked that Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam. She made the controversial remark during a YouTube channel interview. Meanwhile, Kalamandalam Sathyabhama, in a statement to Asianet News, maintained that while she did not specifically name anyone, she stands by her remarks.

