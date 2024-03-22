Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    The Human Rights Commission member VK Beena Kumari demanded that the Thrissur district police chief and culture department government secretary should submit a report within 15 days after examining the reference. Kalamandalam Sathyabhama disparagingly remarked that Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam.

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    Thrissur: The Human Rights Commission has filed a case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks made against dancer RLV Ramakrishnan. The case was filed against the remarks that black people should dance Mohiniyattam. The Human Rights Commission member VK Beena Kumari demanded that the Thrissur district police chief and culture department government secretary should submit a report within 15 days after examining the reference.

    Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan to file complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    The human rights activist Dr Guinness Madasamy had also filed a complaint on the same issue. Meanwhile, dancer RLV Ramakrishnan said he would initiate legal action against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks. Ramakrishnan told Asianet News that he will file a complaint against Sathyabhama with the chief minister, police, and culture department.

    Kalamandalam Sathyabhama disparagingly remarked that Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam. She made the controversial remark during a YouTube channel interview. Meanwhile, Kalamandalam Sathyabhama, in a statement to Asianet News, maintained that while she did not specifically name anyone, she stands by her remarks.
     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: E-bus fares hiked in Thiruvananthapuram; Corporation lodges complaint against Transport Department anr

    Kerala: E-bus fares hiked in Thiruvananthapuram; Corporation lodges complaint against Transport Department

    Kerala: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan to file complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan to file complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    'Callous plot to silence Opposition...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by ED in excise policy scam anr

    'Callous plot to silence Opposition...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by ED

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition AJR

    BREAKING: SC declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers Rhaenyra Vs Alicent who will be the rightful queen? Watch RBA

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers: Rhaenyra Vs Alicent, who will be the 'rightful queen'? – Watch Videos

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi's DDU Marg shut, traffic snarled as AAP calls for protest AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki

    Bengaluru Metro mishaps: Citizens urge BMRCL to implement Platform Screen Doors for added protection vkp

    Bengaluru Metro mishaps: Citizens urge BMRCL to implement PSDs for added protection

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon