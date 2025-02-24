Kerala HORROR! 23-year-old man hacks five to death in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders to police

Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a shocking mass murder as 23-year-old Afan went on a violent stabbing spree across three locations, killing five people, including his girlfriend, brother, grandmother, and two relatives.

Thiruvananthapuram: A shocking mass murder has rattled Thiruvananthapuram, with a 23-year-old man, identified as Afan from Perumala, going on a violent stabbing spree across three different locations. The attacks left five people dead and several others injured. The victims included his girlfriend, his own brother, and his grandmother. His mother sustained critical injuries and has been hospitalized.

The incident began in Venjaramoodu, where Afan murdered his girlfriend and brother. A few days earlier, he had brought his girlfriend to his house. Another individual present at the house was also attacked and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The second crime scene was at his grandmother’s house in Pangode, where she was found brutally murdered. She has been identified as Salma Beevi.

The third attack took place in SN Puram, where Afan killed two more individuals—his relatives, Latheef and his wife Shahida. His injured mother was later admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Following the series of killings, Afan voluntarily surrendered at the Venjaramoodu police station, admitting to six murders. This led to the shocking revelation that murders had occurred not just in Venjaramoodu but also in Pangode and SN Puram. After surrendering, he claimed to have ingested poison and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The police are currently interrogating the accused and verifying his statements, while the investigation continues.

What led to the attack?

According to police reports, Afan cited financial distress as the motive behind the murders. His business abroad had failed, leaving him in severe debt, which allegedly drove him to commit the crimes. After surrendering, he claimed to have ingested poison and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

All victims, except for his mother, succumbed to their injuries. The attacks were carried out in three separate houses, with police confirming that the murders occurred in a sequential pattern from early morning.

Afan had been living abroad with his father but recently returned to India on a visiting visa. His mother, Shameena, is undergoing treatment for cancer. The family had accumulated significant financial liabilities due to his failed spare parts business abroad, leading Afan to borrow large sums from multiple people.

In his statement to the police, Afan admitted that the overwhelming debt made him feel life was unbearable. He decided to kill his family and himself, believing it was the only way out. He also revealed that he lured his girlfriend to his house before murdering her, fearing that she would be left alone if he ended his own life.

