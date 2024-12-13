Kerala High Court grants bail to MK Nasar in 2010 Prof. TJ Joseph hand-chopping case

The Kerala High Court granted bail to MK Nasar, convicted for the 2010 attack on Professor TJ Joseph, where his wrist was severed over a 'blasphemous' exam question about Prophet Mohammed. Nasar's life imprisonment sentence was suspended while his appeal is pending.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court granted bail to MK Nasar, one of the individuals convicted by a trial court last year for the 2010 attack on college professor TJ Joseph. The attack, in which Joseph's wrist was severed, was carried out in response to an exam question deemed 'blasphemous' regarding Prophet Mohammed.

Kerala: NIA arrests PFI member who harboured prime accused in Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case

A Division Bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and PV Balakrishnan also suspended Nasar's life imprisonment sentence while his appeal against the trial court's conviction is still under consideration. The order was issued after the Court observed that Nasar had already served more than nine years in prison and that his appeal against the trial court's conviction was still pending.

Bail was granted to Nasar on the condition that he furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh, along with two sureties. Additionally, he was instructed not to leave the country without the High Court's consent, to refrain from committing similar offenses while on bail, and to avoid influencing witnesses or obstructing the ongoing trial.

The incident occurred on July 4, 2010, when Professor TJ Joseph, a Malayalam teacher at Newman College in Thodupuzha, was assaulted by a group of men who chopped off his right wrist.

The attack was prompted by accusations that a question paper prepared by the professor for an exam had insulted Prophet Muhammad. Nasar was accused of orchestrating the attack and faced several charges.

Latest Videos