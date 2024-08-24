Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: NIA arrests PFI member who harboured prime accused in Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Safeer C, a 33-year-old Kannur native and active Popular Front of India (PFI) member, for harboring Savad, the prime accused in the 2010 hand-chopping incident of Professor TJ Joseph. Safeer was taken into custody from the Thalassery court premises and transferred to Kochi.

    Kerala: NIA arrests PFI member who harboured prime accused in Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case anr
    Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (Aug 22) arrested Kannur native Safeer C (33) for harbouring the prime accused in the 2010 Professor TJ Joseph hand-chopping incident. Safeer has been identified as an active member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) with a history of involvement in numerous criminal activities. He was shifted to Kochi on Friday (Aug 23).

    Kerala Prof hand chopping case: NIA arrests prime accused Savad after 13 years

    The NIA team from Kochi held Safeer from Thalassery court premises. The agency claimed that C Shafeer provided refuge to Savad, one of the accused, after he went into hiding following the July 2010 attack on retired Professor TJ Joseph in Muvattupuzha.

    "NIA investigations have revealed that Safeer was himself purportedly involved in several violent acts for PFI," an agency spokesperson said in a statement.
    A warrant was issued for Safeer's arrest due to his extended absence from the murder trial proceedings at the Thalassery court. Acting on a tip that he would appear in court, the NIA positioned a team to apprehend him, and he was taken into custody upon his arrival, according to sources within the Police Special Branch.

    Savad, the accused in severing Professor TJ Joseph's hand in July 2010, was apprehended in Mattanur in January of this year. Before his arrest, he had been residing in various locations, including Valappattanam and Iritty, while working as a carpenter. Safeer played a role in facilitating Savad's concealment, providing him with temporary hideouts in different parts of Kannur.

    According to sources, Safeer provided Savad with hideouts and procured fake identity cards for him. Safeer himself is a suspect in five cases, including the murder case, as well as others related to the activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kannur and surrounding areas. Additionally, he is implicated in cases involving protests and agitations organized by the group.

    The professor's palm was severed for allegedly mocking Prophet Mohammed in a Malayalam question paper for an internal BCom exam at Newman College, Thodupuzha, Idukki. So fare nineteen individuals have been convicted under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act.
     

