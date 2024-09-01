Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall to lash several districts today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 10 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain for Kerala today (Sep 1), with heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas, along with thunderstorms and strong winds. A yellow alert has been issued for ten districts, excluding Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of rain in the state today, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD also warned of thunderstorms and strong winds accompanying the rain. A yellow alert has been issued for ten districts, with the alert in place today for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

    The IMD informed that in the next three hours, isolated areas in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Malappuram districts may experience moderate rainfall and strong winds with speeds of up to 40 km/h. Other districts are expected to receive light rain. The forecast includes the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, which means receiving between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rain within 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, the weather department has reported that Cyclone 'Asna' will continue to remain a cyclone until this morning. As it moves away from the Indian coast, Asna is expected to weaken into a deep depression by the morning of September 2. The deep depression is currently located over the central-western Bay of Bengal and the northwestern Bay of Bengal, near the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts. By midnight tonight, the deep depression is likely to make landfall near Kalingapatnam, between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
     

