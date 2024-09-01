Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'A lie always travels faster than truth...' Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations

    Malayalam actor Jayasurya broke his silence regarding the sexual harassment charges filed against him, announcing his decision to pursue legal action. His statement came after police registered two cases against him following accusations by the Malayalam film industry's female actors.
     

    'A lie always travels faster than truth...' Malayalam Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 6:39 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 6:44 AM IST

    Kochi: Malayalam actor Jayasurya on Sunday (Sep 1) broke silence on the sexual harassment charges filed against him and said that he has decided to move forward legally. His response came after the police filed two cases against him based on the statements by an actress in the Malayalam film industry. A female actor from Thiruvananthapuram accused Jayasurya of sexually assaulting her at a film location in Thodupuzha. The Thiruvananthapuram police registered the case, which will be investigated by Thodupuzha police.

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya booked again for sexually assaulting actress

    The Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram earlier slapped Jayasurya with non-bailable offenses, including Section IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 509 (insulting a woman's modesty), following a complaint by a female artist in the Malayalam film industry.

    Taking to social media, Jayasurya issued a statement saying that he has decided to move forward legally and that his legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings.

    "Due to my personal commitment, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexaul harassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close," Jayasurya said.

    "False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail," he added.

    "Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned," the Aadu actor concluded.
     

    The case registered against Jayasurya is one of the seven complaints filed by the Kochi-based actress. Besides Jayasurya, the actress's complaint has also led to police cases against Mukesh MLA, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Congress leader Adv. V.S. Chandrasekharan, casting director Vichu, and production controller Noble.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'How Can It Be Anybody Else?': That time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'Husband Material' RTM

    'How Can It Be Anybody Else?': That time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'Husband Material'

    Panchayat season 4 announced, director confirms 2026 release date; Here's what we know RTM

    Panchayat season 4 announced, director confirms 2026 release date; Here's what we know

    Watch Rishab Shetty visits Udupi temple with Jr NTR and his family; video goes viral RBA

    Watch: Rishab Shetty visits Udupi temple with Jr NTR and his family; video goes viral

    Coolie Shruti Haasan joins Rajnikanth starrer; FIRST look poster OUT [PICTURE] ATG

    Coolie: Shruti Haasan joins Rajnikanth starrer; FIRST look poster OUT [PICTURE]

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report dmn

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report

    Recent Stories

    Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate ATG

    Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate

    Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate ATG

    Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate

    'How Can It Be Anybody Else?': That time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'Husband Material' RTM

    'How Can It Be Anybody Else?': That time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'Husband Material'

    Football EPL 2024-25: Declan Rice sees red as Arsenal and Brighton battle to 1-1 draw in controversial clash snt

    EPL 2024-25: Declan Rice sees red as Arsenal and Brighton battle to 1-1 draw in controversial clash

    Panchayat season 4 announced, director confirms 2026 release date; Here's what we know RTM

    Panchayat season 4 announced, director confirms 2026 release date; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon