Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that several parts of Kerala will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday (Aug 20). The weather department has sounded an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. At the same time, a yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

Residents in hilly regions are cautioned to be prepared for potential landslides, mudslides, and flash flooding due to continuous rainfall. Additionally, low-lying areas are at risk of flooding, and fishing activities have been prohibited along the Kerala coast.

A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts for August 21, indicating heavy rain with thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department defines heavy rain as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. Residents can expect intense rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Coastal residents are advised to take precautions as rough seas are expected, and be prepared to move to safer areas if necessary. Unsecured homes and buildings may be at risk, so residents should take steps to secure them. Additionally, loose outdoor objects such as trees, signs, and posts should be tied down or removed to prevent damage from strong winds.

The IMD has informed that fishing is prohibited along the Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka coasts. From today until August 23, 2024, strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, and occasionally up to 55 kilometers per hour, along with adverse weather conditions, are expected along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts. Tomorrow, similar conditions with strong winds and bad weather are expected along the Kerala coast, the adjoining southeastern Arabian Sea, the Karnataka coast, the adjoining mid-eastern Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep region, the Maldives region, the northwestern Bay of Bengal, the adjoining northeastern Bay of Bengal, the southwestern Bay of Bengal, and the midwestern Bay of Bengal.

