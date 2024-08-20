Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana of Sabarimala temple to be converted into fertiliser

    The Sabarimala temple authorities are set to dispose of spoiled aravana, a sacred offering, worth over Rs 6 crore, which was stored for over a year due to a court case alleging pesticide presence. The Devaswom Board has contracted a private company to scientifically dispose of the spoiled aravana by September.

    Kerala: 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana of Sabarimala temple to be converted into fertiliser anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple authorities have decided to clear out the large stockpile of spoiled aravana, a sacred offering, that has been stored for over 18 months. A contractor from Ettumanoor will be responsible for refurbishing the 6,65,127 tins of damaged aravana to fertiliser by next month.

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy

    The disposal of spoiled aravana at the Sabarimala temple has been delayed, despite a court order to do so in an environmentally friendly manner. The Devaswom Board expects the process to be completed by September, with a private company from Ettumanoor contracted to do the job for Rs 1.5 crore. The company will be responsible for safely removing the spoiled aravana without causing harm to the environment.

    In January 2023, the High Court halted the sale of aravana at Sabarimala temple due to allegations of pesticide contamination. Although the case was later dismissed for lack of evidence, the damage had already been done, with over Rs 6 crore worth of aravana spoiling.

    Aravana has been stored in 250 ml paper containers sealed with aluminium lids. Since it has expired and is no longer safe for consumption, the containers must be handled with extreme care. The project executing agency is responsible for securely transporting these containers to Pamba and then to the disposal area, covering all associated costs. The agency must also ensure that the aravana does not reach the public, as it is unsafe for consumption.

    The agency must comply with health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards at the disposal site, implementing necessary measures to prevent environmental pollution. Additionally, they must ensure that all relevant local regulations are followed.


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy dmn

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy

    Weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in Kerala on August 20; IMD issues orange alert in four districts dmn

    Weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in Kerala on August 20; IMD issues orange alert in four districts

    Hema Committee report: Actresses misled about nudity, remuneration in Malayalam films; more details emerge dmn

    Hema Committee report: Actresses misled about nudity, remuneration in Malayalam films; more details emerge

    Kerala: SLBC announces 1 year moratorium on loan repayments for Wayanad landslide survivors dmn

    Kerala: SLBC announces 1 year moratorium on loan repayments for Wayanad landslide survivors

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges banks to write off loans of those affected in Wayanad landslides anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges banks to write off loans of those affected in Wayanad landslides

    Recent Stories

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy dmn

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy

    Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Vamika's first Rakhi with younger brother Akaay [PHOTO] ATG

    Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Vamika's first Rakhi with younger brother Akaay [PHOTO]

    Weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital; Check IMD alert for THESE areas gcw

    Weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital; Check IMD alert for THESE areas

    I am healthy, happy and alive...', Shreyas Talpade dismisses death news in Instagram post ATG

    'I am healthy, happy and alive...', Shreyas Talpade dismisses death news in Instagram post

    Snails to Crocodiles: 7 animals that hibernate in Summer ATG

    Snails to Crocodiles: 7 animals that hibernate in Summer

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon