The Kerala government dismissed 51 doctors from the Medical Education Department for prolonged, unauthorised absence. Despite repeated reminders, the doctors failed to return to duty, prompting the department to take disciplinary action.

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George announced that the government has dismissed 51 doctors from the Medical Education Department for unauthorized and prolonged absence from duty. According to the minister, the affected employees were given several opportunities and repeated reminders to return to service, but consistently showed a lack of interest in resuming their responsibilities. The department, acting on strict directives, actively identified and reported such cases of unauthorized absence, leading to decisive disciplinary action, the minister said.

Firm step to preserve departmental integrity

The minister underlined that allowing doctors who remain absent for extended periods to continue in their positions not only disrupts the smooth functioning of the department but also deprives dedicated and service-minded candidates of career opportunities. As a result, she said that the government took this firm step to preserve departmental integrity, enforce accountability, and maintain high standards of public health service delivery.