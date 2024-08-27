Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam

    The Kerala government has decided to provide two months' pension to sixty lakh pensioners during the Onam season. This includes one month of arrears and the current month's pension, amounting to Rs 3,200 per pensioner.

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam 2024
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The government has decided to provide two months' welfare pension for Onam. This includes one installment from the five-month arrears and the pension for the current month. The Finance Department will borrow Rs 3,000 crore in advance to cover the expenses for the Onam season. The central government needs to be considerate regarding the Onam expenses.

    Kerala: 6 months after accident lands 9-year-old in coma, probe hits dead end

    The government has decided to provide two months' pension during the Onam season. Sixty lakh pensioners will receive Rs 3,200 each by the end of this month. A sum of  Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated for this. According to the priority schedule announced by the Chief Minister, two months of the five-month arrears will be paid in this financial year, while the remaining three months will be paid in the next financial year.

    Accordingly, the government is granting the current month's pension along with one month of arrears during the Onam season. It is roughly estimated that at least Rs 5,000 crore will be needed for Onam expenses. The remaining borrowing limit approved by the central government until December is Rs 3,753 crore. Out of this, it has been decided to borrow Rs 3,000 crore to pay the welfare pensions and allocate funds for essential expenses.

    Kerala is facing a financial crunch with a shortfall of Rs 25,000 crore in permissible financial assistance this year. The state government is in talks with the Union Finance Ministry to secure the necessary funds. With Onam festival expenses looming, Kerala needs an additional Rs 5000 crore, apart from pension payments, and failure to receive central assistance may lead to a severe financial crisis.

    Uttar Pradesh govt pledges Rs 10 crore for landslide-hit Wayanad relief efforts

