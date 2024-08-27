Uttar Pradesh govt pledges Rs 10 crore for landslide-hit Wayanad relief efforts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a Rs 10 crore aid package to support rehabilitation efforts in Kerala's Wayanad district, which was hit by devastating landslides on July 30, expressing solidarity with the people and government of Kerala.

The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged Rs 10 crore to aid in the rehabilitation efforts in Kerala's Wayanad district, which was severely affected by devastating landslides on July 30. In a statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his solidarity with the people and government of Kerala, announcing the allocation of funds to support the relief and rehabilitation initiatives in the region.

A devastating landslide struck Wayanad on July 30, impacting an extensive area of approximately 47.37 square kilometers within the Meppadi Gram Panchayat. The tragedy has claimed over 400 lives, with the most severe damage reported in the regions of Chooralmala, Muthanga, and Mundakkai.

The office of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had requested the UP Chief Minister to contribute to landslide-hit Wayanad.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has granted a humble contribution of Rs 10 crore toward the relief and rehabilitation efforts made by the government of Kerala," wrote Adityanath.

Several state governments have come forward to support Kerala, with Madhya Pradesh pledging Rs 20 crore, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra donating Rs 10 crore each, and Tamil Nadu contributing Rs 5 crore to the relief efforts.

Research by World Weather Attribution reveals that human-induced climate change intensified the heavy rainfall that led to the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, making the downpour around 10% more severe. The study determined that the extreme rainfall event on July 30, which triggered the deadly landslides, was a rare occurrence expected only once every 50 years.

Climate change is driving an increase in extreme single-day rainfall events in Kerala, transforming rare occurrences into more frequent phenomena. With global temperatures rising by 1.3 degrees Celsius, these intense downpours are now projected to happen approximately every 50 years, marking a notable shift in the region's weather patterns.

