Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Wayanad, the state government has requested Rs 2,000 crore in aid to address the extensive damage to homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure.

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Wayanad on Saturday (Aug 10) to evaluate the aftermath of the recent devastating landslides, which have resulted in over 400 deaths and left many others missing. His visit coincides with ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected region.

According to officials, PM Modi will arrive in Kannur on a special flight at around 11 am and will be received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. From there, he will get aboard a chopper and do an aerial survey of the landslide-affected area in Wayanad.

The Prime Minister will visit the landslide affected area around 12:15 PM where he will be briefed by the rescue forces about the evacuation efforts. He will also oversee rehabilitation works going on there.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Kerala's cabinet sub-committee met with a central team led by Rajeev Kumar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to evaluate the disaster's impact. The state government has sought Rs 2,000 crore in assistance to address the widespread destruction of homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure. The central team acknowledged the disaster's severity and indicated that a thorough assessment would be required to determine the full extent of the damage.

To address the displacement caused by landslides, the state government has identified 125 houses, including government quarters, for rehabilitation purposes. The cleanup efforts in the devastated areas are expected to span around 90 days. Meanwhile, 23 relief camps continue to provide shelter for more than 2,200 people in Wayanad.

