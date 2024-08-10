Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Wayanad, the state government has requested Rs 2,000 crore in aid to address the extensive damage to homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure.

    Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 9:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Wayanad on Saturday (Aug 10) to evaluate the aftermath of the recent devastating landslides, which have resulted in over 400 deaths and left many others missing. His visit coincides with ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected region.
    According to officials, PM Modi will arrive in Kannur on a special flight at around 11 am and will be received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. From there, he will get aboard a chopper and do an aerial survey of the landslide-affected area in Wayanad.

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad tomorrow to review rehabilitation efforts

    The Prime Minister will visit the landslide affected area around 12:15 PM where he will be briefed by the rescue forces about the evacuation efforts. He will also oversee rehabilitation works going on there.

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Kerala's cabinet sub-committee met with a central team led by Rajeev Kumar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to evaluate the disaster's impact. The state government has sought Rs 2,000 crore in assistance to address the widespread destruction of homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure. The central team acknowledged the disaster's severity and indicated that a thorough assessment would be required to determine the full extent of the damage.

    To address the displacement caused by landslides, the state government has identified 125 houses, including government quarters, for rehabilitation purposes. The cleanup efforts in the devastated areas are expected to span around 90 days. Meanwhile, 23 relief camps continue to provide shelter for more than 2,200 people in Wayanad.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Wayanad on August 10 to review relief and rehabilitation efforts dmn

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad tomorrow to review rehabilitation efforts

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection dmn

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection

    IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next five days, yellow alert issued in several districts dmn

    IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next five days, yellow alert issued in several districts

    Kerala government announces emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each family affected in Wayanad landslide anr

    Kerala government announces emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each family affected in Wayanad landslide

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance on Wayanad landslides anr

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance on Wayanad landslides

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 10; Check latest prices of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 10; Check latest prices of 10gm gold

    Indian Army working on over 230 future-ready defence technologies to modernise force vkp

    Indian Army working on over 230 future-ready defence technologies to modernise force

    Petrol diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 10 city-wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 10 city-wise rates

    Check your daily horoscope: August 10, 2024 - Good day for Pisces; be cautious Gemini, Cancer & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: August 10, 2024 - Good day for Pisces; be cautious Gemini, Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon