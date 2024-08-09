Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad tomorrow to review rehabilitation efforts

    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

    To assess the situation in landslide-hit Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kannur in a special flight at around 11 AM tomorrow (Aug 10). From there, he will get aboard a chopper and do an aerial survey of the landslide affected area in Wayanad.

    Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next five days, yellow alert issued in several districts

    The PM will visit the landslide affected area around 12:15 PM where he will be briefed by the rescue forces about the evacuation efforts. He will also oversee rehabilitation works going on there.

    PM will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide. He will thereafter chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts. There are chances he will visit the Bailey Bridge built by the army in record time, after which, he will meet the locals who participated in the rescue operations and the families of the rescue workers who died in the disaster.

    If time permits, he may also visit another camp at Chooralmala. He will then return to Kannur and meet with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

    The Chief Minister had earlier stated that they expect a favorable stance from the Centre regarding financial aid after PM Modi's visit to disaster-affected areas. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Mysterious tremors strike several regions in Wayanad

