Head of the urology department at Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, Dr. Haris Chirakkal, came out publicly criticizing the authorities for failing to provide essential surgical equipment. His frustration came after multiple surgeries were delayed due to the lack of necessary tools.

Dr. Haris Chirakkal took to social media to express his disappointment, calling the postponement of surgeries "shameful and regretful" in front of underprivileged patients. Although he later deleted the posts crit, he stood by his remarks, stating he was unconcerned about potential repercussions.

Several surgeries postponed

As department head, Dr. Chirakkal has been under tremendous pressure, and the situation had become unbearable. He claimed that four scheduled surgeries had been postponed, forcing patients to return home. Despite assurances from authorities, the issue persisted, prompting Dr. Chirakkal to speak out.

The incident sparked a reaction from the director of medical education, Dr. Vishwanathan K V, and hospital authorities, who urged Dr. Chirakkal to retract his comments. However, Dr. Chirakkal remained firm, accusing Dr. Vishwanathan of downplaying the issue.

Dr. Vishwanathan countered that the urology department had received significant funding, including Rs 67 lakh for equipment purchases, and that the claims of equipment shortage were misleading. However, Dr. Chirakkal said that the challenges faced by the department went beyond technicalities.

Veena George supports Dr Haris

Health Minister Veena George has pledged to investigate Dr. Chirakkal's claims, acknowledging that he is an honest and hardworking doctor who has raised systemic issues. The minister admitted that the patient load in hospitals is high and that more positions have been sanctioned. The government has allocated Rs 1600 crore to address these issues.