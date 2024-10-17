Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

The Centre is likely to reshuffle gubernatorial positions in several states and union territories, including Kerala, where some governors have served three to five consecutive years. Arif Mohammad Khan, who has been the Governor of Kerala for five years, may be replaced or reassigned by Lt General Devendra Kumar Joshi.

New Delhi: The central government is expected to reshuffle gubernatorial positions across various states and union territories. Reports suggest that this may include governors from states like Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, as some have completed three to five consecutive years in office. Speculation about a reshuffle gains importance as several governors and lieutenant governors have already completed three to five years in office, particularly in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Left-ruled Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Arif Mohammad Khan has served as the Governor of Kerala for five years, and there are indications that he may be replaced, either in his current role or reassigned to another position. Lt General Devendra Kumar Joshi, the current Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar and a former Navy chief, may be considered for the governorship of either Kerala or Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has overseen the administration of Jammu and Kashmir for over four years, with reports suggesting that Ram Madhav, the former national secretary of the BJP, may take over the role. Meanwhile, Anandiben Patel has served as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh for more than five years.

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi have each held their positions for three years, and changes in these appointments are also anticipated.

Sources indicate that the reshuffle may occur either after the formation of new governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana or following the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Latest Videos