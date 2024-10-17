Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

    The Centre is likely to reshuffle gubernatorial positions in several states and union territories, including Kerala, where some governors have served three to five consecutive years. Arif Mohammad Khan, who has been the Governor of Kerala for five years, may be replaced or reassigned by Lt General Devendra Kumar Joshi.

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    New Delhi: The central government is expected to reshuffle gubernatorial positions across various states and union territories. Reports suggest that this may include governors from states like Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, as some have completed three to five consecutive years in office. Speculation about a reshuffle gains importance as several governors and lieutenant governors have already completed three to five years in office, particularly in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Left-ruled Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

    Arif Mohammad Khan has served as the Governor of Kerala for five years, and there are indications that he may be replaced, either in his current role or reassigned to another position. Lt General Devendra Kumar Joshi, the current Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar and a former Navy chief, may be considered for the governorship of either Kerala or Jammu and Kashmir.

    Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has overseen the administration of Jammu and Kashmir for over four years, with reports suggesting that Ram Madhav, the former national secretary of the BJP, may take over the role. Meanwhile, Anandiben Patel has served as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh for more than five years. 
    Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi have each held their positions for three years, and changes in these appointments are also anticipated.

    Sources indicate that the reshuffle may occur either after the formation of new governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana or following the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya charged with abetment in ADM Naveen Babu's death anr

    Kerala: Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya charged with abetment in ADM Naveen Babu's death

    BREAKING: Congress leader P Sarin expelled from party after publicly voicing dissent dmn

    Congress leader P Sarin expelled from party for 'disciplinary violations', says he will work with LDF

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-543 October 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-543 October 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Teacher arrested for brutally beating 5-year-old boy in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Teacher arrested for brutally beating 5-year-old boy in Thrissur

    Kerala: Arunkumar Namboothiri selected as new chief priest of Sabarimala temple anr

    Kerala: Arunkumar Namboothiri selected as new chief priest of Sabarimala temple

    Recent Stories

    Shweta Tiwari Bikini Photos Dubai Vacation Viral Pictures vkp

    Shweta Tiwari's Bikini photos set internet on fire

    GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways cut down advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days gcw

    GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways cut down advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH) shk

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH)

    Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against New Zealand, sets embarrassing record among active players dmn

    Virat Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against NZ, sets embarrassing record among active players

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth ATG

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon