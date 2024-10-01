Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire while lighting ceremonial lamp in Palakkad

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan narrowly avoided injury when his shawl accidentally caught fire while lighting a ceremonial lamp at the Sabari Ashram in Palakkad during its centenary celebrations.

Palakkad: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had a close call when his shawl accidentally caught fire during an event at the Sabari Ashram in Akathethara, Palakkad. The incident occurred on Tuesday (Oct 1) morning during the closing ceremony of the Ashram's centenary celebrations.

The incident occurred when Governor Khan, after offering flowers at a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, turned to light a ceremonial lamp nearby. His shawl accidentally caught fire, but the organizers standing next to him quickly noticed and promptly extinguished the flames, preventing any injury.

Security personnel promptly stepped in and ensured the governor's safety. Fortunately, Khan remained unharmed and proceeded to inaugurate the closing ceremony of the event.

