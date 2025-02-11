Centre released funds for Wayanad due to Opposition and public pressure: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi expressed gratitude for the release of central funds for Wayanad landslide victims, attributing it to persistent pressure from local people and the Opposition in Parliament and the Assembly.

Wayanad: Speaking about efforts to secure more funds for Wayanad landslide victims, Wayanad's Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Monday (Feb 10) expressed gratitude, stating that persistent pressure from local people and the Opposition in Parliament and the Assembly compelled the central government to release funds.

On July 30, Kerala experienced its deadliest landslide, which claimed over 300 lives and destroyed numerous houses and buildings, severely affecting the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas.

"We took a petition for it to be declared as a disaster of a severe nature (Wayanad landslide), that was accepted by the central government and because of that and the pressure we all put in Parliament, in the assembly and the pressure you all put over here, the government had to do it. The government has to send more funds for the victims. That is something I am very happy we were able to achieve," the Congress leader said while addressing a United Democratic Front (UDF) booth level meeting in Nilambur area.

Highlighting other challenges faced by the people, she pointed out the lack of access to health and education services for Adivasi communities.

"Aside from these larger challenges, there are many challenges that our tribal people here are facing; health and education services which do not reach them on time. In addition to that, our fathers are facing big challenges that we need to work together to resolve," she added.

The Congress leader also noted the need to improve agriculture and tourism in the region.

"As I said, while I was campaigning here, a big push for agriculture and a big push for tourism is required, and I hope that we would all be able to work together to achieve this," she said.

On January 23, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state assembly that Rs 712 crore had been received in the relief fund for the landslide victims.

He also stated that additional aid from the central government is expected after the disaster was classified as "very severe."

"Land will be purchased for the township in Wayanad and houses will be built here in such a way that an additional floor can be built in the future. Those who want to live outside the township being built by the government will be given Rs 15 lakh. The government will pay the rent of the houses until the resettlement is completed. Money has been allocated for that," the Kerala CM said.

