Kerala government appoints CN Ramachandran Nair Commission to investigate land dispute in Munambam

The Kerala government has appointed the CN Ramachandran Nair Commission to investigate a land dispute between the Waqf Board and natives of Munambam village, with a report due in a month.

Kerala government appoints CN Ramachandran Nair Commission to investigate land dispute in Munambam dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 2, 2025, 6:56 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala government appointed the CN Ramachandran Nair Commission on Sunday to investigate a land dispute in the coastal village of Munambam, in December 2024.
 


 The dispute was between the Waqf Board and the natives of the village.
 


 Justice CN Ramachandran Nair, speaking to ANI, mentioned that a petition had been filed in the High Court challenging the constitution of the Commission.
 


 He further noted that the Commission had already received written statements from most of the involved parties.
 


 "After nearly two months of the Munambam Judicial Commission, somebody has filed a petition in the High Court challenging the constitution of the Commission. The Commission has received written statements from most of the parties..." Nair said speaking to ANI.
 


 Further, he said that the commissioners now have about a month to prepare their report and submit it to the government.
 


 "Now the commissioners have roughly a month to prepare a report and file it before the government. Since the High Court has admitted the case, the Commission for the time being has decided to withhold its proceedings..." he added.
 


 On January 25, protestors against the alleged Waqf exploitation had written a letter to to the political parties of India and the Members of the Parliament on the 100th day of their hunger strike.
 


 In the letter, the protesters, referring to themselves as the 'denizens' of Munambam, sought attention and support for the issues they have faced due to the 1995 Waqf Act.
 


 "We, the denizens of Munambam village nestled in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, beseech your illustrious attention and unwavering support regarding a matter of profound injustice that besets our community and myriad other citizens nationwide, stemming from the Waqf Act of 1995, subsequently amended in 2013," the letter read.
 


 The letter stated how the Waqf Board had exploited the chasms within the Act to claim the land in Munambam.
 


 "In our deplorable circumstances, the Waqf Board has manifestly exploited the chasms within the Act to insidiously lay claim to our cherished land in Munambam. The Board has audaciously designated our land as Waqf property, basing this spurious declaration solely upon the fortuitous occurrence of the term 'Waqf' within the deed of 1995, while willfully disregarding the substantive essence of the deed itself, which unequivocally encompasses a clause permitting property sales and stipulations that are fundamentally antithetical to the very nature of Waqf."
 

                    

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe UP migrant worker murder anr

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver's suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe

Kerala: Woman's suicide in Malappuram sparks allegations of dowry, marital abuse; probe underway anr

Kerala: Woman's suicide in Malappuram sparks allegations of dowry, marital abuse; probe underway

Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court anr

Digital evidence boost for harassment case against actor-MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court

Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister support anr

Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister's support

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations anr

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations

Recent Stories

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH)

China unfazed by Trump's new tariffs, but experts say global trade war looms dmn

China unfazed by Trump's new tariffs, but experts say global trade war looms

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1 HRD

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1

Arvind Kejriwal shares video of AAP van being attacked, police requests formal complaint dmn

Arvind Kejriwal shares video of AAP van being attacked, police requests formal complaint (WATCH)

Can Kylian Mbappe emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid?

Can Kylian Mbappe emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid?

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon