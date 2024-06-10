Kerala: George Kurian gets MoS of Minority Affairs, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry in Modi 3.0 cabinet

George Kurian, the BJP state general secretary, was sworn in as a Minister of State in the third Modi government. He has been assigned the portfolios of Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

Kurian, who ran as the BJP candidate in Puthupally during the 2016 assembly elections, has held several significant positions within the party. He has been a member of the BJP national executive committee, served as the national vice-president of the Yuva Morcha, and acted as the district president for the party's Kottayam unit.

A law graduate with a degree in Hindi, Kurian began his political career through the Student Morcha. He is a member of the Minority Morcha and joined the Minority Affairs Policy Formulation Committee in 2013. In 2017, he made history as the first person from Kerala to be appointed vice-chairman of the National Minorities Commission. Additionally, he served as the officer on special duty (OSD) to veteran BJP leader O. Rajagopal during his tenure as Union Minister in the AB Vajpayee government.

George Kurian, a social and educational activist, was the vice chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

Several leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met Narendra Modi at his residence ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later in the evening. He asked the leaders to prepare a plan of action for 100 days and act on it as soon as possible. Modi congratulated all the MPs and advised them against getting influenced by others during work. Kurian was also seen attending the meeting at Narendra Modi's residence.

