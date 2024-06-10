Modi 3.0: Suresh Gopi to serve as Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum; Check details

BJP MP from Kerala's Thrissur Suresh Gopi will serve as the Minister of State for Culture and Tourism in the Modi 3.0 government. He had sworn in as Minister of State with Modi cabinet on Sunday (June 9).

Thrissur: Suresh Gopi will serve as Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum in the third Modi government. Portfolios have been assigned to the 71 ministers who joined the Modi 3.0 cabinet during a grand swearing-in ceremony on Sunday (June 9).

Amit Shah will continue as Home Minister, with other key ministries such as Defence, Finance, and External Affairs remaining under BJP control. S. Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman will retain their roles as Ministers of External Affairs and Finance, respectively. Nitin Gadkari will continue as the Minister of Road Transport.

Earlier today, Suresh Gopi dismissed media reports about his resignation from the Council of Ministers of the Modi 3.0 government. His response comes after media reports claimed that the BJP MP from Thrissur expressed his desire to be relieved of his ministerial duties to concentrate on movies.

Taking to social media, Suresh Gopi said, "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. It is a matter of pride for me to be in the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government and to represent the people of Kerala. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala."

