Amit Shah, Rajnath, Nirmala, Jaishankar retain Big 4 ministries in Modi 3.0; check full list

With the oath-taking ceremony over, all eyes are now on portfolio allocation. PM Modi took the oath of office for a third successive term on June 9, along with 71 other members of his Council of Ministers, at a ceremony held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the oath of office, the central government on Monday (June 10) has assigned portfolios to its ministers.

On Sunday evening, President of India Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 71 ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony was attended by global leaders and distinguished guests from various sectors, making it a grand and significant event.

The newly formed Modi 3.0 Cabinet consists of 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Prime Minister Modi has made history as the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three consecutive terms.

Here's the full list of portfolio:

Rajnath Singh (BJP): Ministry of Defence



Amit Shah (BJP): Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Co-operation



Nitin Gadkari (BJP): Ministry of Road Transport and Highways



JP Nadda (BJP): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.



Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Rural Development



Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP): Minister of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs



S Jaishankar (BJP): Ministry of External Affairs



Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Power



HD Kumaraswamy (JDS): Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Ministry of Steel



Piyush Goyal (BJP): Ministry of Commerce and Industry



Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP): Ministry of Education



Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM): Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises



Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (JDU): Ministry of Panchayati Raj; and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying



Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP): Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways



Dr Virendra Kumar (BJP): Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment



Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP): Ministry of Civil Aviation



Pralhad Joshi (BJP): Ministry of Food, Consumer Affairs; Ministry of Renewable Energy



Jual Oram (BJP): Ministry of Tribal Affairs



Giriraj Singh (BJP): Ministry of Textiles



Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP): Ministry of Railways, and is assigned Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.



Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP): Ministry of Communications; and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region



Bhupendra Yadav (BJP): Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change



Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP): Ministry of Culture; and Ministry of Tourism



Annpurna Devi (BJP): Ministry of Women and Child Development



Kiren Rijiju (BJP): Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Ministry of Minority Affairs



Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas



Mansukh L. Mandaviya (BJP): Ministry of Labour and Employment; and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports



G Kishan Reddy (BJP): Ministry of Coal; and Ministry of Mines



Chirag Paswan (LJP (Ram Vilas)): Ministry of Food Processing Industries



CR Patil (BJP): Ministry of Jal Shakti

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture



Dr Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space



Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Jayant Chaudhary: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

MINISTERS OF STATE

Jitin Prasada: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology



Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.



Pankaj Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.



Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.



Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.



Ram Nath Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.



Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Anupriya Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.



V. Somanna: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.



Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.



Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.



Sushri Sobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.



Kirtivardhan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.



B. L. Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.



Shantanu Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.



Suresh Gopi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.



Dr. L. Murugan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Ajay Tamta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.



Bandi Sanjay Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Kamlesh Paswan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development



Bhagirath Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.



Satish Chandra Dubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.



Sanjay Seth: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.



Ravneet Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.



Durgadas Uikey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.



Raksha Nikhil Khadse: Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports



Sukanta Majumdar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.



Savitri Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.



Tokhan Sahu: Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.



Raj Bhushan Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.



Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.



Harsh Malhotra: Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.



Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.



Murlidhar Mohol: Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.



George Kurian: Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.



Pabitra Margherita: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.



