An 18-year-old boy's funeral in Idukki is delayed as his mother, stranded in Kuwait due to legal issues and travel complications, is unable to return.

Idukki: The funeral of 18-year-old Shanat Shaiju, who tragically died in a bike accident in Anakkara, Idukki, is facing an emotional delay as his mother, Jinu, remains detained in Kuwait and is unable to return home.

Shanat and his friend Alan lost their lives in a road accident on Tuesday. While Alan's final rites have been performed, Shanat's body continues to remain in the mortuary, awaiting the arrival of his mother.

Migrant job turns nightmare

Jinu had travelled to Kuwait two and a half months ago to work as a babysitter. However, she soon faced health issues and an overwhelming workload, making it impossible for her to continue. Despite these challenges, she was also denied the salary promised to her by the recruitment agency.

When she raised complaints, agency staff forcibly moved her to another location and confined her. With the assistance of members of the Kuwait Malayali Association, Jinu managed to escape and sought refuge at the Indian Embassy. Following court proceedings, she is now in custody.

Although she obtained a temporary passport and was initially scheduled to fly home last Monday, her travel was disrupted due to complications arising from regional conflict and COVID-19-related delays.

Political intervention

Efforts are now underway to bring her back as swiftly as possible. MPs Dean Kuriakose, Suresh Gopi, and Anto Antony have intervened to expedite her return.

In the meantime, the funeral of Shanat has been postponed to Wednesday in the hope that Jinu can bid a final farewell to her son.