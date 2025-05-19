A fire broke out at a textile market near the Mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode, Kerala, but was fully doused by 10 PM Sunday. All local fire stations responded, and no casualties were reported, officials confirmed.

Kozhikode: Kozhikode's District Fire Officer has confirmed that the fire which broke out at a textile market near the Mofussil bus stand area has been completely doused without any casualties being reported.

Kozhikode DFO Ashraf Ali KM mentioned that nearly all fire stations in the area had responded to the fire, which was controlled around 10 PM on Sunday.

"The fire has been put out completely...Nearly all the fire stations responded...Around 10 pm, we got the fire under control and now it has been completely put out... No casualties reported," DFO Ali told ANI.

Kerala Minister AK Saseendran expressed relief that no casualties were reported in the incident, but also urged the people to stay away from the area and cooperate fully with the authorities.



"The public is advised to stay away from the area for their safety. It is a relief that the fire has been largely contained and that there are no reports of casualties so far. Right now, our priority is rescue and firefighting operations," the Kerala minister told reporters.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at a textile market in the Mofussil Bus stand in Kozhikode, Kerala.

According to officials, the firefighting operation lasted several hours, eventually putting the blaze out completely.

