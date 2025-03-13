'Blessings of Pongala': Attukal Pongala fills Kerala's capital with devotion as lakhs of devotees return home

Attukal Pongala 2025 saw an overwhelming turnout of women devotees in Thiruvananthapuram. Lakhs gathered to offer Pongala to Attukal Amma, turning the city streets into a sea of devotion.

Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city of Thiruvananthapuram was immersed in spiritual fervor as the annual Attukal Pongala ritual unfolded. Once the Pongala offering was made at the Attukal temple, the sanctification (Punyaham) was extended to the countless hearths arranged along the city streets. After making their offerings to the Attukal Devi, lakhs of women devotees started their journey back home.

As part of the rituals, tonight at 7:45 PM, the Kuthiyottam boys will perform the symbolic piercing ceremony. The Pongala festival will conclude tomorrow at 1 AM with the Kuruthi sacrifice ritual.

Attukal Pongala 2025: Chippy Renjith joins rituals in Thiruvananthapuram; prays for Mohanlal's next 'Thudarum'

This year, the city witnessed a larger crowd than in previous years, with women from various districts across Kerala arriving to offer Pongala to the goddess Attukalamma. Alongside television and film celebrities, even the striking ASHA workers staging protests in front of the Secretariat participated in the ritual.

The police implemented strict security arrangements to ensure a safe and peaceful event. Due to the scorching heat, the municipal corporation has decided to begin post-festival cleaning operations from 3 PM onwards. A total of 3,204 workers, including sanitation staff, have been deployed to complete the cleaning process efficiently.

The leftover clay bricks used for the hearths will be distributed to deserving beneficiaries under the LIFE mission and other poverty alleviation schemes, as per the corporation’s decision. The Mayor has urged devotees to safely place the remaining hearths in designated areas to prevent damage. Unauthorized collection and misuse of the hearth bricks for personal profit would deprive eligible beneficiaries of their rightful aid.

The Mayor also advised devotees to exercise caution to ensure a safe Pongala experience for all.

