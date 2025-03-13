Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi claims Sangh spreading 'cancer'; gets heckled by activists in Kerala

Tushar Gandhi faced protests by RSS and BJP workers during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram for the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic meeting with Sree Narayana Guru.

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi claims Sangh spreading 'cancer'; gets heckled by activists in Kerala anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Tensions flared in Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (Mar 12) evening as RSS activists staged a protest targeting Tushar Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. The incident occurred during the unveiling of a statue of Gandhian leader Gopinathan Nair at his residence near TB Junction.

The protest was sparked by a remark made by Tushar Gandhi during his speech, where he stated, "The soul of the nation is afflicted with cancer, and it is being spread by the Sangh Parivar."

Following Tushar Gandhi's remarks, BJP and RSS workers, expressing their displeasure, confronted him after the event. In response, Gandhi reaffirmed his statement and left the venue while chanting “Gandhi Ki Jai.”

The incident sparked widespread outrage. Opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned the protest against Tushar Gandhi, stating that obstructing him was an insult to Mahatma Gandhi himself. He added that the episode was a disgrace to the entire state.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam condemned the incident, calling it an unpardonable act. He stated that the episode had once again revealed the true nature of the Sangh Parivar. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran also criticized the actions of the Sangh Parivar, saying there was no justification for their behavior.

Tushar Gandhi was in Thiruvananthapuram to participate in the centenary celebrations marking the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru, which took place at Sivagiri Madom on March 12, 1925.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Foster mother, daughter fatally hit by train while returning after Pongala preparations in Varkala anr

Kerala: Foster mother, daughter fatally hit by train while returning after Pongala preparations in Varkala

Attukal Pongala 2025: How to make traditional Mandaputtu as an offering for Goddess Bhagavathy Check recipe anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: How to make traditional Mandaputtu as an offering for Goddess Bhagavathy? Check recipe

Attukal Pongala 2025 today march 13 Devotees set for sacred offering as Kerala's capital city immerses in devotion anr

Attukal Pongala today: Devotees set for sacred offering as Kerala's capital city immerses in devotion

Kerala: Man hacks wife to death after heated argument; arrested anr

Kerala: Man hacks wife to death after heated argument; arrested

Kerala Governor, CM pinarayi vijayan meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman, discuss Wayanad rehab loans, Vizhinjam port developments anr

Kerala Governor, CM meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman, discuss Wayanad rehab loans, Vizhinjam port developments

Recent Stories

Vivo T4x to Redmi 13 Phone 1: Check out top 7 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in March 2025 gcw

Vivo T4x to Redmi 13: Check out top 7 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in March 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh mosques covered in tarpaulin ahead of Holi celebrations anr

Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh mosques covered in tarpaulin ahead of Holi celebrations

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details RBA

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details

Why Aishwarya Rai is world's most beautiful woman? Read THIS RBA

Why Aishwarya Rai is world's most beautiful woman? Read THIS

Football Champions League: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr mocks Atletico fans during 2nd leg round of 16 clash (WATCH) HRD

Champions League: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr mocks Atletico fans during 2nd leg round of 16 clash (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon