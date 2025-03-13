Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi claims Sangh spreading 'cancer'; gets heckled by activists in Kerala

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Tensions flared in Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (Mar 12) evening as RSS activists staged a protest targeting Tushar Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. The incident occurred during the unveiling of a statue of Gandhian leader Gopinathan Nair at his residence near TB Junction.

The protest was sparked by a remark made by Tushar Gandhi during his speech, where he stated, "The soul of the nation is afflicted with cancer, and it is being spread by the Sangh Parivar."

Following Tushar Gandhi's remarks, BJP and RSS workers, expressing their displeasure, confronted him after the event. In response, Gandhi reaffirmed his statement and left the venue while chanting “Gandhi Ki Jai.”

The incident sparked widespread outrage. Opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned the protest against Tushar Gandhi, stating that obstructing him was an insult to Mahatma Gandhi himself. He added that the episode was a disgrace to the entire state.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam condemned the incident, calling it an unpardonable act. He stated that the episode had once again revealed the true nature of the Sangh Parivar. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran also criticized the actions of the Sangh Parivar, saying there was no justification for their behavior.

Tushar Gandhi was in Thiruvananthapuram to participate in the centenary celebrations marking the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru, which took place at Sivagiri Madom on March 12, 1925.

Latest Videos