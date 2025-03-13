Attukal Pongala 2025: Chippy Renjith joins rituals in Thiruvananthapuram; prays for Mohanlal's next 'Thudarum'

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's capital city is bustling today with the grand celebrations of Attukal Pongala. As always, lakhs of women from different parts of Kerala have gathered in the state capital to offer Pongala to the Attukal Devi. Among the devotees this year is popular actress Chippy Renjith, who has been a regular participant in the festival. The actress arrived in the city a day earlier and is staying at her home in Karamana to take part in the ritual.

Speaking to Asianet News, Chippy shared that her husband, producer Rajaputra Ranjith, is busy with the upcoming release of his new film starring Mohanlal. She mentioned offering special prayers during Pongala for the film's success. When asked how many years she has been taking part in Attukal Pongala, Chippy said she doesn’t remember the exact number.

"I honestly don't know how many times I have done Pongala. It must be more than twenty years now. I have been doing this for many years, though there was a gap at some point. Every time I come here, it feels like the first time. This year, the crowd is much larger, and there was a huge rush at the temple when I visited," Chippy added.

Actress Chippy said that along with her Pongala offering, she is praying especially for the success of "Thudaram", the upcoming movie produced by her husband, Rajaputra Ranjith, starring Mohanlal.

"The release of 'Thudaram' is coming up soon. This time, my prayers at Pongala were special, dedicated to the film’s success," Chippy shared.

When asked about the trolls circulating online regarding her participation in the Pongala, Chippy responded lightheartedly.

"Yes, I’ve seen all the trolls on my phone. But it doesn’t bother me. After all, it’s Attukal Amma’s Pongala. When it’s connected with the Goddess, I feel only happiness," she said with a smile.

Joining Chippy at the festival this year was Parvathy Jayaram, who also came to offer Pongala. Parvathy mentioned that her husband, actor Jayaram, couldn't attend as he was busy with a film shoot. Kalidas Jayaram’s wife Tarini and Malavika’s in-laws were also present at the festival.

Along with them, many other popular faces from the film and television industry took part in the grand Pongala celebration in Thiruvananthapuram.

