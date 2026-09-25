The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-71 draw held on Friday, September 25, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-71 draw results on Friday, September 25. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are many other monetary incentives. The draw has thousands of players waiting across the state.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main attraction of the Suvarna Keralam SK-71 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-71 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 -

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 -

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 -

4th Prize: ₹5,000 -

5th Prize: ₹2,000 -

6th Prize: ₹1,000 -

7th Prize: ₹500 -

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers through:

Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

Official Kerala Lottery result gazette

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery dealers

Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-71 Lottery Result Today, September 25: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details Kerala-News 5 hours ago

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, and the website does not support gambling.)