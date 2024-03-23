Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured

    During the 'Upacharam Chollal' ceremony at the Tharakkal temple festival in Thrissur, an elephant named Guruvayur Ravikrishnan went amok. The elephant's mahout narrowly avoided being attacked and sustained minor injuries. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 8:09 AM IST

    Thrissur: During the 'Upacharam Chollal,' the closing ceremony of the Tharakkal temple festival in Thrissur, an elephant went on a rampage, causing injuries to several people on Friday night.

    At approximately 10:30 pm, during the 'Ammathiruvady' deity procession at the Tharakkal temple festival in Thrissur, the elephant Guruvayur Ravikrishnan went on a rampage, sparking panic among attendees. The elephant's mahout, Sreekumar (53), narrowly avoided three attacks by the enraged animal. Although he sustained minor injuries, he was promptly taken to a private hospital in Koorkenchery.

    The rampaging elephant also targeted Puthuppally Arjunan, another elephant participating in the procession for the deity of Arattupuzha. This led to a tense confrontation between the two elephants, causing concern among festival attendees.

    People riding on the elephants were thrown to the ground, suffering injuries, while others trying to escape also fell and got injured in the chaos.

    Arjunan, the injured elephant, ran for about 1 km before being restrained by the elephant squad.
     

