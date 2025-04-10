user
New Post Office MIS 2025: Monthly Rs 9,250 payout with small savings, here's how

The revamped scheme is attracting attention for its attractive interest rates and hassle-free investment process—particularly among retirees and conservative investors looking for a steady source of income.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

In a bid to offer a secure and rewarding investment option for small savers, the Indian Post Office has launched the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) 2025, promising guaranteed monthly returns with minimal risk. The revamped scheme is attracting attention for its attractive interest rates and hassle-free investment process—particularly among retirees and conservative investors looking for a steady source of income.

article_image2

The Post Office MIS 2025 is a government-backed savings scheme that ensures fixed monthly payouts over a five-year tenure, with zero exposure to market volatility. With a minimum investment of Rs 1,000 and a maximum limit of Rs 15 lakh for joint accounts, the scheme is designed to cater to a wide range of investors.


article_image3

Earn Rs 9,250 monthly: Here's how

The 2025 edition of the scheme offers an annual interest rate of 7.7%. To earn approximately Rs 9,250 per month, an investor needs to put in the maximum permissible amount of Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.

Investment amount: Rs 15,00,000 (Joint Account)
Interest rate: 7.7% per annum
Annual return: Rs 1,15,500
Monthly income: Rs 9,625

The monthly interest can either be credited directly into a linked Post Office savings account or used for reinvestment into other instruments like recurring deposits.

article_image4

Who can apply?

Only Indian residents are eligible to invest in the scheme. Individuals above 10 years of age can open an account in their own name. A joint account can include up to three adult holders. Notably, NRIs are not eligible for this scheme.

article_image5

Documents required:

Aadhaar Card (mandatory)
PAN Card
Address Proof (Utility Bill/Bank Passbook/Passport)
Passport-sized Photograph
Filled MIS Account Opening Form

article_image6

How to open an MIS account:

Opening a Post Office MIS account involves a straightforward process:
Visit your nearest Post Office with the required KYC documents.
Fill and submit the MIS Account Opening Form.
Deposit your chosen investment amount via cash or cheque.
Receive your passbook and account details upon successful account setup.

article_image7

Key benefits:

Safe Investment: Backed by the Government of India.
Fixed Monthly Income: Reliable returns for day-to-day expenses.
Low Entry Point: Start investing with just Rs 1,000.
Zero Market Risk: Shielded from market fluctuations.
Reinvestment Options: Interest can be redirected to other savings schemes.

