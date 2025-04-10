user
Ampere Reo 80 low-speed e-scooter launched with 80 km range, priced at Rs 59,900

Ampere launches the Reo 80, a low-budget electric scooter priced at ₹59,900. This license-free scooter offers a range of 80 km and targets first-time riders seeking affordable urban transport.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

Reo Electric Scooter

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML)'s electric two-wheeler brand, Ampere, has launched the Reo 80 low-budget electric scooter. Its ex-showroom price is ₹59,900. The new model has been introduced as an entry-level option. No license or registration is required for this. Its maximum speed is less than 25 kmph. The Reo 80 features a color LCD display, LFP battery technology, front disc brake, and keyless start function. It offers a range of 80 km on a single charge. It comes with alloy wheels and is available in red, blue, and white color options.

article_image2

Cheapest Electric Scooter

Company officials said that its distribution will start across India this month. K Vijay Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility, said that this launch is in line with the company's vision to make electric mobility more accessible across India.

article_image3

Electric Scooter in Budget Price

Amid rising fuel prices and environmental concerns, the electric scooter market in India is steadily growing as customers seek affordable alternatives to conventional fuel-powered vehicles. Low-speed electric scooters like the Reo 80 are becoming popular, especially among first-time riders, students, and older customers for short-distance urban travel.

article_image4

License Free Electric Scooter

Greaves Electric Mobility has recorded significant growth in recent months. According to Vahan data, sales in March 2025 reached over 6,000 electric two-wheelers, representing a month-on-month growth of 52%. GEML's parent company, Greaves Cotton Limited, is diversifying from its traditional engineering roots to the electric mobility sector as part of its business transformation strategy. The company, with a history of 165 years, has evolved from manufacturing single-cylinder diesel engines to becoming a multi-product mobility solution provider.

