Ampere Reo 80 low-speed e-scooter launched with 80 km range, priced at Rs 59,900

Ampere launches the Reo 80, a low-budget electric scooter priced at ₹59,900. This license-free scooter offers a range of 80 km and targets first-time riders seeking affordable urban transport.

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML)'s electric two-wheeler brand, Ampere, has launched the Reo 80 low-budget electric scooter. Its ex-showroom price is ₹59,900. The new model has been introduced as an entry-level option. No license or registration is required for this. Its maximum speed is less than 25 kmph. The Reo 80 features a color LCD display, LFP battery technology, front disc brake, and keyless start function. It offers a range of 80 km on a single charge. It comes with alloy wheels and is available in red, blue, and white color options.

Company officials said that its distribution will start across India this month. K Vijay Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility, said that this launch is in line with the company's vision to make electric mobility more accessible across India. Also read | Kinetic e-Luna electric moped: 200km range and smart features revealed

Amid rising fuel prices and environmental concerns, the electric scooter market in India is steadily growing as customers seek affordable alternatives to conventional fuel-powered vehicles. Low-speed electric scooters like the Reo 80 are becoming popular, especially among first-time riders, students, and older customers for short-distance urban travel.

Greaves Electric Mobility has recorded significant growth in recent months. According to Vahan data, sales in March 2025 reached over 6,000 electric two-wheelers, representing a month-on-month growth of 52%. GEML's parent company, Greaves Cotton Limited, is diversifying from its traditional engineering roots to the electric mobility sector as part of its business transformation strategy. The company, with a history of 165 years, has evolved from manufacturing single-cylinder diesel engines to becoming a multi-product mobility solution provider. Also Read | Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

